Jeudevine Library has a moisture meter available for check-out thanks to the Vermont Departments of Environmental Conservation and libraries.
Borrowers can use the small hand-held meter to test firewood at home to make sure it is dry enough to burn safely and efficiently. Burning firewood that has not been dried properly makes it more expensive to heat a home and causes poor air quality.
It is recommended to only burn wood with a moisture content of 20 percent or less. If moisture levels are higher than 20 percent, firewood does not burn as efficiently, which produces more smoke and harmful emissions. Send an email at jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.org or give us a call at 472-5948 to get on the list to borrow the meter.
