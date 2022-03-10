Join together at the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick for the first in-person book discussion of 2022 on Thursday, March 31, 5:15 p.m.
The book, “The Scent Keeper” by Erica Bauermeister, explores how scent, emotion and memory are intertwined — and exploited. It is a love story, a mystery, an evocation of place and people. The main character, Emmeline, lives on an island with her father. She is secluded from mainstream life and lives in the stories her father tells.
A series of events catapults her into the world off island. From there she must learn how to live a new life in a world where she doesn’t understand the rules. The smells her father tried to capture in bottles haunt her life. Smell leads her to her mother, and it won’t let her forget her friend, Fisher.
Copies of the book are available at the library. For information call 472-5948.
