Due to the rise in COVID cases locally and statewide, Jeudevine Library in Hardwick has returned to curbside lending only.
Protocols for requesting materials and pickups can be found at jeudevinememoriallibrary.org.
The current schedule for curbside pickup: Mondays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
