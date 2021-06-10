Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick is now fully open.
Regular hours are Monday and Wednesday, 1-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be two computers available for use inside, two that can be used in good weather outside, and Wi-Fi is also available outside with your own device.
