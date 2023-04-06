Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Service.
The Jeudevine Memorial Library is the only institution in Vermont to be selected as a finalist for this award.
The medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.
“Being a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service is a huge honor both for the library and the wider community. We are a small but close community that has battled to keep our library open and vibrant,” Jodi Lew-Smith, chair of the board of trustees, said. “We are now on the brink of putting a long-awaited addition to our gem of a library, which will only expand what the library can offer back to the community. We are honored to be recognized for this work.”
National winners will be announced in late May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.