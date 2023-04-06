Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Service.

The Jeudevine Memorial Library is the only institution in Vermont to be selected as a finalist for this award.

