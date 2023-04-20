Join the Lamoille Valley Medical Reserve Corps at the Jeudevine Memorial Library on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. to learn how to protect yourself and your family from ticks.
The best way to prevent tickborne diseases is to prevent tick bites. Be tick smart and use a tick repellent that has been proven safe and effective. Check your body daily for ticks, and if you have been bitten, remove ticks as soon as you can and watch for symptoms of a tick-borne disease. There will be tick removal kits available at the presentation.
