Jeudevine Library is bringing back its public storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. New youth librarian Marilyn McDowell will tell stories, lead songs and movement, plus have a craft for little ones of all ages.
For its September book discussion, the library is trying something new — Monday morning coffee, muffins and a book — in hopes of attracting people who don’t like to come out at night. The first discussion is Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., and the featured book is “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams.
A Reese Witherspoon book club book, she said, “A beautiful exploration of history and the power of language. For anybody who loves words and celebrates them, this subversive story weaves together love, loss and literature in a perfectly lyrical way.”
Copies available at the library to check out. For more information call 802-472-5948 or email jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.gov.
