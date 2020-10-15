In spite of COVID-19 there will still be happenings and hauntings at the Jeudevine Library this October.
The ghosts and ghouls will be haunting outside the library though. The outside of the library and the windows will all be decorated and treats will be shuttled down a shoot from one of the windows by one of the specters haunting the library.
The Halloween reading raffle has a new twist this year. Read any book and send in a short blurb about the book. You can submit as many blurbs for as many books as you want. The library will post the blurbs on Facebook page (the post can remain anonymous). Parents can ask their young ones to orally give them a review of a picture book and submit it for their child, too. All ages are welcome.
Email the blurb or write it on a piece of paper and put it in the book drop. Include your name and phone number. We will put all the names in a hat and pull out three winners. Each winner will receive a $10 gift certificate to the Galaxy Bookshop funded by the Friends of the Jeudevine Library.
For more information call 472-5948 or email jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.org.
