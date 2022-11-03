Join Jenna’s Promise for a night of live entertainment, silent and live auction and refreshments on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. to raise money for Vermont’s recovery community.
Free admission.
For further information visit jennaspromise.org or call 802-343-8741.
