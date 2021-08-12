Jenna’s Promise holds a grand opening for Jenna’s House Community and Recovery Center Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
Jenna’s House will serve individuals and families recovering from substance abuse. Festivities include local food, live music, lawn games, face painting, recovery workshops and local Vermont resources.
At noon, various guests will take part in a ribbon cutting to officially open the facility, which has been undergoing renovation since 2019. Among the dignitaries speaking and taking part in the opening ceremony will be founders Greg and Dawn Tatro, Daniel Franklin, executive director of North Central Vermont Recovery Center and U.S. Rep Peter Welch. Various local and state officials will also be in attendance.
For more information, visit jennaspromise.org.
