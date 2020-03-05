Jen Piette, Copley Hospital’s respiratory therapy supervisor, has been selected as a Copley team hero by the hospital’s leadership team.
The monthly award honors employees who exemplify the hospital’s values of community, respect and compassion, service excellence and life-long learning.
Lori Profota, Copley chief nursing officer, nominated Piette for the award, saying her “leadership, competence and passion for teamwork and positive patient care outcomes are exemplary.”
As an expert clinician, Profota said, Piette shares her knowledge and expertise during every staff interaction. She is always the teacher, working closely with staff taking questions and creating opportunities for practice skills.
Piette and Profota even teamed up to help in the Birthing Center when a lot babies were coming at once. “Jen does not hesitate when the call for help is deployed,” Profota said.
Outside of the hospital, Piette is an EMT with the Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service, where she has been head of service for 14 years. She is also a horse show mom, traveling the Northeast circuit with her daughter. She lives in Jay with her family. She has been at Copley since 2008.