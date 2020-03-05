Irian Adii, a 15-year-old freestyle skier at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, has received an adventure scholarship from Flyin Ryan.
Irian, who lives in Jeffersonville, has been skiing competitively since 2015. This year she joined her school’s alpine team. She plans to use her award toward freeski competitions and to travel with her team to the North American Junior Freeride Championships at Crystal Mountain in Washington State.
The Flyin Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program provides monetary awards to assist adventurers of all kinds, from all around the world, in pursuing their passions. To date it has given out over 120 awards. Learn more and apply at flyinryanhawks.org/adventure-scholarship-program.
The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation was formed in 2011 to extend the impact of the life of Ryan Hawks who, at age 25, died while competing on the freeride world ski tour.