Timothy Burgess of Jeffersonville will lead a new Vermont chapter of Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants (C.U.R.E.).
Burgess has been an active advocate for several organizations for the past 30 years. After being incarcerated in the early 2000s, he became an advocate for clients housed in Vermont’s correctional facilities, while providing support and advocacy for family members of those in prison.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants said, “Burgess’ work with Vermont corrections and the Urban Institute are among the reasons we have great confidence in his ability to lead our Vermont chapter.”
For more information, go to curenational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.