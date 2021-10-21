Halloween Night will be frightful and delightful on Main Street in Jeffersonville, Sunday, Oct. 31.
Cambridge Recreation hosts a pumpkin carving from 1-4 p.m. between the Sweet House and the Varnum Library. Then at 4 p.m. those pumpkins will go on display, awaiting votes on the favorites.
The porch of the library hosts Haunting Tales and Scary Songs — 30-minute shows at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Storyteller Lesley will share her original stories, and Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate will perform his original songs “Shark in the Dark,” “Bones of Jonesy Davy” and the new tunes “Dark and Stormy Night” and “Sea Monsters’ March.”
Trick or treating follows in the village, so put on your costume and join in the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.