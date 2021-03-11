Bryan Gallery in Jeffersonville invites artists to submit art for two upcoming juried shows: “Interior: Walls Within Exhibition” and “Main Street Exhibition,” which both run May 6 to June 20.
The “Interior” exhibition will demonstrate works in all two-dimensional formats featuring subject matter representing scenes from an interior perspective. Still life paintings are acceptable, but preference will be given to works depicting the interior spaces in which the still life takes place.
“Main Street” demonstrates works in all two-dimensional formats featuring subject matter of New England city and town main streets.
To have your artwork considered for either exhibit, go to bryangallery.org. The deadline is March 28.
