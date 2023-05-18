The Jeffersonville Second Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding its second annual flea market on Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Spaces, indoors or outdoors, are $25 each. More information is on the church website under events at jeffvtchurch.org.
