The Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, 16 Church St., holds its annual craft and vendor sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Expect a lot of new vendors, homemade soup and sandwich lunch and raffle.
For more information, contact Sue Perry at 802-644-2721 or Melody Tobin at amtobin912@gmail.com.
