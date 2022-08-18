The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, 16 Church St., holds its annual tag sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days.
There will be lots of goodies to sell, clothing, shoes and boots, rocking chairs, dishes, appliances miscellaneous furniture, linens, jewelry, craft items, toys, games, books and decorations.
Donations will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 28. Call Becky at 802-644-8827 or Melody at 802-644-2409.
