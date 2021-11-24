The Jeffersonville Church will be holding its annual Christmas cookies, homemade crafts and gift-ideas event on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will also be Christmas decorations and collectible cross jewelry. Anyone interested in renting a table ($25) should contact Sue Perry at 644-2721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.