If you have an attic full of family treasures or want to know what that old bowl your Aunt Martha gave you is worth, now is your chance.
Join Bryan Gallery on Saturday, May 6, noon-4 p.m., for its Art & Antiques Appraisal Day. Bring your personal treasures for one of four professional appraisers —Mark “Buggyman” Ducharme, Amy Rutledge Jebrine, Ethan Merrill and Maria Roosevelt — to verbally evaluate.
