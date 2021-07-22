Hyde Park Community Circle is sponsoring the Jedediah Hyde Ice Cream Social Monday, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Lamoille County Courthouse lawn.
Entertainment will be kicked off by the Lamoille County Player’s cast from their show “Annie.” Local musicians will provide the main entertainment.
In addition to enjoying ice cream and music, four organizations will have information tables set up during the event: Art design by Dan Gottsegen; Gihon Valley Hall; Lanpher Memorial Library; and Knot in Hyde Park.
Learn about invasive Japanese knotweed in Hyde Park, what is it and what the town do about it?
Bring a chair. Bring a friend.
The ice cream and cookies are free, so come and share in a night of Hyde Park hospitality and get to know your neighbors.
Children’s activities will available.
If foul weather requires, the event will be held at the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.