Master of ceremonies Ted Lambert will lead an evening concert featuring local musicians — with a bit of humor and tasty refreshments thrown in — in a benefit concert for Jenna’s Promise.
The Second Congregational Church, on the corner of Prospect and Main streets in Hyde Park hosts the benefit on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
All proceeds will support Jenna’s Promise, which supports people in recovery and those seeking treatment of substance abuse.
Suggested donation is $10 at the door.
For more information, contact John Clark at 802-888-4864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.