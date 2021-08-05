Jamie Lee Thurston will perform a free acoustic show on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. at Jeffersonville Farmers & Artisan Market, 49 Old Main St.
Jamie Lee Thurston plays at Jeffersonville Farmers & Artisan Market
