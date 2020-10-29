On Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., Cambridge Rescue is holding a jack-o-lantern party at the silos.
Bring your trick or treater by, show off their costume and receive a treat. All you have to do is bring a carved pumpkin with a candle in it. Let’s light the silo field up with as many jack-o-lanterns as possible.
Just remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
