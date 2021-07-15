Ithiel Falls camp meeting in Johnson opens its 122nd yearly session Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m., and continues through Aug. 1.
At 11 a.m. each day, evangelist Jeremiah Bolich presents a Bible study, teen evangelist Chad Seabright meets with teens and children’s evangelists Kayla and Sam Kish offer a varied program for kids.
At 7 p.m., worship leaders lead a praise service followed by a message from God’s word.
Ithiel Falls camp meeting is interdenominational and the public is always welcome to attend.
On July 25, Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Aug. 1, Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.