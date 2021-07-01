It’s that time again, for the Lake Eden boat parade. Come watch or participate in this year’s event, Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m.

The parade starts at the boat launch and ends at Boy Scout beach.

Festivities also include outdoor games, sports, board games, bar games and video games.

Prize categories include most entertaining boat, most decorated, best representation of theme, and most original.

Come to the town beach to watch the parade. If you want to participate, contact cfortin@ewsd.org or 735-3860 to sign up.