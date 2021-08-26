Celebration all the great happenings in Wolcott, Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m., at the town offices and trailhead parking area.
Wolcott residents are invited to a free barbeque and information sharing event put on by the Wolcott Selectboard. This is an opportunity to learn about and give input on the town forest, community gardens and public park, as well as use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, broadband, renovation of the schoolhouse and a wastewater solution for the village. Also, take a tour of the village library at its new location.
There’ll be games for kids and music. The school board will be serving ice cream and available for questions. More information, contact Linda Martin at 888-5654.
