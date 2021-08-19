Caledonia Grange #9 holds Bingo and Burger Night Wednesday, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m., 88 East Church St., East Hardwick.
Burgers and fries will be served outside, by donation, beginning at 5 p.m.
50/50 bingo games will run from 6:30-8 p.m. inside the Grange Hall. Disposable bingo cards will be provided at the cost of 2 for $1 and bingo dabbers will be available or you may bring your own markers.
Capacity will be limited inside the hall to accommodate social distancing. Masks are recommended. All proceeds benefit community programming in East Hardwick.
For more information, email easthardwickgrange@gmail.com.
