On Friday, Nov. 29, two wreaths were lit in Hyde Park and North Hyde Park to recognize special people and events.
Lit wreaths were placed on the Lamoille County Courthouse on Main Street in Hyde Park and at the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park, and a ceremony was held to recognize the light donations.
Hyde Park residents turned out to share in the celebration.
Lights were in memory of or in celebration of are as follows:
In memory of Wendell Peake, Earle and Mildred Williams, Rupert and Gertrude Peake and Mark, Mike, Ricky: Elaine Peake and family. In memory of Buck and Marge Heath, Harry and Elaine Parker, Ralph and Peg Mudgett and Erald and Avis Hanscom: Chan and Madonna Parker. In memory of Rev. Phillips and Barbara Henderson, parents, and Margaret Russell, Deb’s mom: Jonathan and Deborah Henderson. In memory of Arlene and Lester Anderson: Gary Anderson. In memory of Marion Wilson: Dot and George Cook. In memory of Philip Fournier: Andrea Fournier. In memory of Caddy Brooks: Wiffy Brooks. In memory of Shawn Gray, Florence and Clifford Tallman and Bill Gonyea: David and Deborah Tallman. In memory of Pat (Flakylady) Pastor: Jess Pastor.
In memory of Mortimer Brewster Smith, Sylvea Bull Curtis, Stephen Bartlett Smith and Bjorn Kaland: Olea Smith-Kaland. In memory of Edwin R. Webster, Donald C. Parsons, Florence C. Parsons and John N. Scott: Ed and Nancy Webster. In memory of Jeannine LeRichie and Ruth Ritter Sherwood: John Sherwood. In memory of Raymond Hayes Sr. and Raymond Hayes Jr: Fern Farmer. In memory of Sam Boynton: Dusty Boynton. In memory of Jean Haigh: Marilyn May. In memory of Henry, Paulie and Gordon Loomis: Pixie Loomis. In memory of Porter J. Earle, Murphy family members, Flanders and Fletcher family members: William and Helen Murphy. In memory of Irene Lehouillier, mother: Helen Walker.
In memory of Muriel Deuso: Kenneth Deuso. In memory of Tom: Nan. In memory of Sam Boynton: Eric Blatt. In memory of Maxfield Cook: Tom Anastasio. In memory of Shirley Gagnier, John Fowler, Anita and Jacob Reynolds, and all our loved ones: Marlene and David Gagnier. In memory of Ken, Gwen and Chris Potter: Alice Potter Jones. In memory of Keith Richard Lanphear, Lute and Madeline Touchette, Wyman and Helen Lanphear, Carole L. Parker and Donna H. Chase: Russ and Judy Lanphear. In memory of Philip and Margaret Parkhust and McNaney family: Lana Parkhurst. In memory of Tasha Lehouillier: Jill Shank. In memory of Dr. Philip Chiaravalle Sr.: Chiaravalle family. In memory of Bob Rollins, father, and Milton Weeks, father: Tom and Karen Weeks. In memory of Ruth and Myrle Dickinson and Marion and Francis Lucia: Everett and Melanie Dickinson. In memory of George and Cyprien Audet, Denis and Laurence Audet, Chet Tillotson, husband, Rev. Victor Audet and John and Annie Boulley: Noella Tillotson. In memory of Joseph and Yvonne Audet, Arthur and Marlene Audet, and Ronald and Marion Audet: Roger and Elessia Audet.
In memory of Linda Arnold, Chet and Hortense Cleveland, Ruby Bowers and Paul and Lorraine Audet: Earl and Jeannette Peno. In memory of Edwin R. Webster, Donald and Florence Parsons: Pearl L. Webster. In memory of Dean Corse: Joanne Corse Herman. In memory of Tasha Lehouillier: Rosanne, Rodger and Matt Lehouillier. In memory of Pitt and Phyllis Despault and Ralph and Lil Tibbitts: Dave and Barbara Despault. In memory of Arlene Mace and Ida Mae Anderson: Debbie and Michael Wickenden.
In memory of Juanita LaRose Brace: Ida Mae Manning. In memory of Peter Brown and beloved pets: Gina Jenkins. In memory of Erik Olsen: Amy Olsen. In memory of Keith Richard Lanphear: Kara, Chris, Ryan and RJ. In memory of Plante family and Dubuque family: Andrew and Maxine Plante. In memory of loved ones: Irena Anderson.
In memory of Arlene Grant: Sharon and Jack Anderson, LCA family. In memory of Lila and Girdon Deuso: Gail and Gregg Deuso. In memory of William van der Kamp: Sharon and Jack Anderson and friends.
In memory of Margaret and Donald Hale and Donna Hale Chase, and Bob Woodside: Bob and Ruth Woodside. In memory of Ricky and Roger LaMare, Donald Barry, Wanda Lanphear and Mildred Wescom: Barb and Roy Barry. In memory of Raymond Buglion, Paul Francis Buglion, Kenneth Gluck and Philip Sosis: Gerette Buglion and Frederic Gluck. In memory of Merilee Tillotson Hayes, Raymond Wendall Hayes, Raymond Wesley Hayes, Dick and Betty Borucki and Dick and Mary Morey: Alyssa Chaffee. In memory of Andy Compagna and Sharon Duffy: Dot and George Cook.
In memory of Chris, Jon and Patrick Lee Fisher, Erik Searles and Trim Conklin: Searles family. In memory of deceased members of the LaClair family, deceased members of the Boudreau family, deceased members of the Marcoux family, and Rene Marcoux: Diane Marcoux-LaClair. In memory of Rene Marcoux, my dad, Roger Marcoux Sr., Raymond Marcoux, George and Jean Paul Boudreau, Marion Wilson, Marthe Valcour and Lorraine Audet: Denise Marcoux. In memory of Frank and Florence Travers and Lewis and Ethelyn Andrews: Norm and Betty Andrews. In memory of Donald and Florence Parsons. William R. Flanders Sr. and William R. Flanders Jr.: Bob and Carol Parsons and girls. In memory of David and Helen Clark, parents, Dean Davis and Corella Davis Gray, parents, and Bob Woodside and Jim and Olney Gilmore: John and Judy Clark.
In memory of Porter Jackson Earle, William Flanders and William Flanders Jr., Zula Fletcher and Freda Jacobs: Ken and Dawn Sweetser. In memory of Leon Stone, father, Clara Stone, mother, Guila Alger, sister, and Debbie Ferland, daughter: Gloria Emery. In memory of Tom and Doug Mason, Dustin Mason Sr., Esslyn Mason, Keith Allen, and Pinky and Debbie Draper: Roger and Elessia Audet.
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Francis H. Finn and Mr. and Mrs. Karl D. Hill: Robert C. Finn. In memory of Stuart and Randy Manosh, and Jane Farley: Kelly and Jeff Manosh. In memory of Bud and Marcy LaClair, Allie and Aline Ring, Maxwell and Robert Gillespie: Judy and Dan Gillespie. In memory of John Scott, Ellen Finn, Anna Alger, Marlene Marquit and John Bruneau: Morgan and Kitzie Kilburn.
In celebration of Hyde Park firefighters: Ed and Nancy Webster. In celebration of Jean Haigh, David, Martha, Judy and Julia Haynes: Susan Moore. In celebration of Everett and Bailey Slayton: Lorraine and Vito Minei. In celebration of Lamoille County Players: Gina Jenkins. In celebration of winter in Vermont: Debbie and Michael Wickenden. In celebration of Hyde Park Community Circle and Gihon Valley Hall Committee: Amy Olsen.
In celebration of Frank Russell Jr., Deb’s dad, and Rita Henderson, Jon’s stepmother: Jonathan and Deborah Henderson. In celebration of Sherry and David Anderson: Gary Anderson. In celebration of Denise Marcoux: Dot and George Cook. In celebration of Noel Audet Tillotson: Ida Mae Manning. In celebration of all teachers: Tom Anastasio. In celebration of our children and grandchildren: Russ and Judy Lanphear. In celebration of Carol Olsen and Anita Cote: Amy Olsen.