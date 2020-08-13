The town of Hyde Park’s plan to design themed public art installations for three locations between Main Street and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has won a $5,000 award.
It is one of three projects awarded grants by the Vermont Art Council’s 2020 Animating Infrastructure program.
“Animating Infrastructure grants are an investment in the vital cultural infrastructure of Vermont communities,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “Now more than ever, we are proud to support projects that weave art and creativity into the fabric of our shared public spaces.”
The other awardees of grants this year are for South Royalton’s plan to design public art to be integrated into a highly traveled and highly visible underpass and for Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile’s plan to design three to seven literacy-themed Little Free Libraries as public art installations throughout the town and village of Swanton.
The Animating Infrastructure program’s goals are enhancing a sense of community pride and identity, fostering social connections and improving the livability and vibrancy of Vermont downtowns, villages and neighborhoods.
