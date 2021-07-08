The Hyde Park Selectboard’s art selection panel seeks community input for a new piece of public art to be installed at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail trailhead parking off Depot Street Extension.
Artist Dan Gottsegen presented concepts in the spring that included various structural designs displaying art for trail users. The final designs will create a series of paintings that will then be recreated in architectural glass and permanently installed along the trail.
Memories, images and suggestions representing what we love and want to share about Hyde Park are needed. Contact Gottsegen directly at dan@dangottsegen.com.
