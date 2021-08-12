Join Lamoille Health Partners and friends Saturday, Aug. 21, for a free summer health fair in Hyde Park village, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Children’s bicycle helmets and fittings at just $10.
There will be a hot dog and hamburger cookout hosted by the Hyde Park Fire Department, an ambulance and fire truck on display, Lanpher Library annual book sale, live music, face painting and more.
