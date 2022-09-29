The Hyde Park Veterans of Foreign Wars is promoting three different scholarship programs for students.
• The Voice Of Democracy program is for students in grades nine to 12. The theme is “Why are Veterans Important.”
To enter, students should record an original three-to-five minute audio essay and a typewritten essay. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded at the local, district, state and national levels. The state winner receives an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the city, be honored and receive their portion of $171,000 in scholarship money.
For the national awards, the top scholarship is $35,000. The deadline is Monday, Oct 31.
• All students in grades six to eight can enter the Patriot Pen Essay contest. The theme is “My Pledge To Our Veterans.” All essays should be 300 to 400 typed words. The deadline is Oct 31.
State winners receive a portion of $55,000. The first place national winner receives $5,000.
• The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is for students in grades nine to 12. Submissions should be no smaller than 8 inches by 10 inches and no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches can be done on paper or canvas. National scholarships range from $500 to $15,000.
The deadline is March 31.
For more information, contact Bev Madden 802-888-4339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.