The Vermont Department of Health is holding clinics every Wednesday through March 2, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., at the Hyde Park VFW, Route 15.
Register at sforce.co/3KU7KPO. Walk-ins welcome.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 5 years old and above, and Moderna vaccine for those 18 years old and above. First, second and booster does will be on hand.
