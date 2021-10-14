Sheila Lussier lost her home this summer to a fire. A veteran marine, Sheila has gone above and beyond for several families throughout the community.
Now her friends are paying her back with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. at the Hyde Park VFW. Dancing and music from Along Came Jones starts at 8 p.m.
Admission is by donation. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bake sale.
