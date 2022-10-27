Hyde Park VFW 7779 and Auxiliary will host a free Halloween party for children 12 and under on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m.
The costume parade starts at
2 p.m., with free games, prizes, a haunted closet, treat bags and refreshments for all.
For more information, contact Bev Madden 802-888-4339.
