Arnie Piper of Hyde Park is the Vermont Maple Person of the Year.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association gave out the award in July.

As the current vice chair of the association’s board, Piper continues to devote countless hours of his time. He has been involved in sharing knowledge, assisting with the association’s annual maple schools and supporting the sugarhouse certification program

Pipers sugars in Hyde Park as Umbrella Hill Maple.

Other awards include Outstanding Sugar Maker (Dubie Family Maple in Fairfield) and the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to Dr. Abby van den Berg, a research associate professor with UVM’s Proctor Maple Research Center.

