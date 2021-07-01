Aydan Burns, a student at the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park, is this year’s recipient of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts’ Golden Wrench Award.
His award was presented on June 3.
The annual Golden Wrench Award is given to an automotive technology student at each of Vermont’s 16 automotive technology programs. The winners, all juniors, are selected by their instructors because they display the knowledge and ability to excel in the field of automotive technology.
Aydan Burns, of Johnson, was selected by his instructor, Todd Bedard.
Each winner receives top-of-the-line Mac Tools valued at approximately $600, a 40-60 percent discount on Max Tools while they are enrolled as a student, a granite Golden Wrench Award suitable for mounting on a toolbox, a $500 scholarship to an accredited post-secondary automotive program, a copy of the book “The Physics of NASCAR: The Science Behind the Speed” by Diandra Leslie-Pelecky, a one year membership in the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts, and passes to the 64th Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet in August in Waterbury.
