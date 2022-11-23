Join Hyde Park Community Circle and Gihon Valley Hall for the annual Lighting of the Wreaths on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Community Building in Hyde Park Village, formerly known as St. Teresa’s Parish Hall, 92 West Main Street.
After the reading of names and lighting of wreaths, there will be a community countdown outside to watch the lights come on along Main Street in Hyde Park. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate after the lighting.
Dedicate a light in honor, memory or celebration of a loved one for $5. Submit order forms to dedicate a light by Friday, Nov. 25. The order form was printed in the News & Citizen and can also be found on the Lanpher Memorial Library website at lanpherlibrary.org.
After the ceremony, one wreath will be displayed at the Gihon Valley Hall to light up the north village for the holidays and one will be displayed at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.