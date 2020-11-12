Hyde Park’s 20th annual wreath lighting happens Saturday, Dec. 5, with a lighting ceremony at the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park village.
Community members may purchase lights in honor, memory or celebration of a loved one or event. Commemorative lights should be ordered by Nov. 21. Lights are $5 each.
Proceeds provide funding for the wreath lighting, as well as the ongoing renovation of the hall.
One wreath will be placed in Hyde Park Village at the courthouse and one in North Hyde Park at the Gihon Valley Hall.
A lighting ceremony will take place inside the hall Dec. 5 at 5 p.m., masks required. The ceremony will also be livestreamed for people who prefer to attend virtually.
To purchase a light, visit https://bit.ly/3p3eos0 and download the order form. For more information contact Liz Courtney at 917-648-6050 or gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com.
