Hyde Park Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7779 is holding several contests for students.
• Students in grades 9 to 12 are eligible to compete in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Prize money totals $33,000.
Art should be between 8 by l0 inches and 18 by 24 inches and include a typed explanation of the entry in 250 words or less.
Deadline is March 31.
• Every year, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students compete for $55,000 in the Legion’s Patriot Pen Essay. To enter, students should write 300 to 400 words on this year’s theme — “How to be a Good American.”
Deadline is Oct 31.
• The Voice of Democracy program is for students in grades 9 to 12. This year’s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?”
Record an original 3-to-5-minute audio essay and typewritten essay. Prizes and scholarship can be at the post, district, state and national levels. The state winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a portion of $154,000. The top scholarship is $30,000.
Deadline is Oct. 31.
For information, call Bev Madden at 888-4339.
