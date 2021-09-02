The Gihon Valley Hall is hosting a craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of the North Hyde Park Fall Festival.
Spots are still available for $20 and include a table, chairs and WiFi use.
The craft fair will be held inside the historic Gihon Valley Hall, and masks will be required. Anyone interested in vending can contact Liz Courtney at gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com or (917) 648-6050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.