Join the Hyde Park Community Circle and Gihon Valley Hall for the annual wreath-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the community building in Hyde Park Village, 92 West Main St.
After reading names and lighting of wreaths, enjoy a community count-down outside and watch the lights come on along Main Street in Hyde Park. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available afterward.
Dedicate a light in honor, memory or celebration of a loved one for $5. Submit order forms to dedicate a light by Friday, Nov. 25. The order form was printed in the News & Citizen and can also be found on the Lanpher Memorial Library website at lanpherlibrary.org.
