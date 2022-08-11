Hyde Park Home Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, on Main Street in Hyde Park from noon-3 p.m., and organizers want to hear from you.
Hyde Park organizations, agencies, individuals and businesses, this is your chance for free publicity, to showcase your wares, brag about your services, show off your talent, raise money and connect with community members.
The Hyde Park Community Circle sponsors Hyde Park Home Day to bring Hyde Parkers together and show the community.
Create a float for the parade or sponsor advertising. Set up an informational display or sell your wares on Main Street. Donate a product to our raffle or share a new idea you have.
Request a form from Deborah Henderson at dhenderson128@comcast.net. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
