Hyde Park Home Day is coming soon.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Main Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 8:52 am
Hyde Park Home Day is coming soon.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Main Street.
Kicking off the event will be a parade down Main Street at noon followed by food trucks, vendors and live music. There will be an art unveiling ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail crossing on Depot Street Extension.
This year, Home Day features the Michelle Fay Band, a four-piece Vermont band playing original and Americana music that features a comfortable groove of folk, swing and bluegrass.
Other notable attractions include free tea and scones at the tea tent, food trucks, local vendors and information booths. And make sure you get your picture taken at the Hyde Park Face-in-the-Hole photo board.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.