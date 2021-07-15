Explore Hyde Park in Gihon Valley Hall’s second annual road rally.
This year features bigger riddles and more prizes. Cost is $10 per team to enter.
It’s easy. Just take the list of clues and find as many of the unique places in the town of Hyde Park. Clues will be emailed on July 31 at 8 a.m. All entries are due by Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
The first team to find the most secret locations wins a $100 grand prize. There will also be prizes for teams, so get creative with your photos.
Teams of any size are welcome. Proceeds help the Gihon Valley Hall renovation. Buy tickets now at bit.ly/hproadrally2021.
