Hyde Park celebrated its 21st annual Lighting of the Wreaths Saturday, Dec. 4.
Presented by the Gihon Valley Hall and the Hyde Park Community Circle, two large evergreen wreaths were put on display — one at Lamoille County Courthouse and one at the Gihon Valley Hall. People gathered in North Hyde Park Village at the Gihon Valley Hall for a lighting ceremony where a list of over 50 dedications made by community members were read aloud, accompanied by live holiday music from BettyJo Jivoff.
You can read the name dedications and view the recording of the live-streamed event at bit.ly/3otGH4M.
The wreaths will remain lit through January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.