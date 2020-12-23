Hyde Park Helpers are ready to help with shopping for people who live in Hyde Park and who are unable to leave their homes to grocery shop.
Thirteen volunteers are ready to help their neighbors who can’t leave home, such as quarantine, no driver, and so on. Call 888-4177 or email kweekzz@gmail.com to be assigned a shopper.
Most requests honored within 24 to 48 hours.
