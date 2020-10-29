Partners In Education is organizing a costume parade and treasure hunt in Hyde Park, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6:30 p.m. And, the group needs a little help too!

First, spectators are needed to cheer on the little ghosts and ghouls. Then line Main Street just to clap and cheer.

Second, kids and families should come dressed in Halloween costume — and face masks — to parade through Hyde Park Village. The parade starts at the elementary school, goes up and down Main Street and back to the school. An adult must accompany their children in the parade to assist with staying 6 feet apart.

Families must stay together for both the parade and treasure hunt and keep a safe distance from other groups.

Organizers also need donations of candy and non-candy treats. Drop any donations off at Lanpher Library in the drop box.

Visit Partners in Education on Facebook for more information.

