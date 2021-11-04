Gihon Valley Hall and Hyde Park Community Circle are teaming up again for the annual Hyde Park Lighting of the Wreaths to kick off the holiday season.
Community members may purchase lights in honor, memory or celebration of a loved one or event. Commemorative lights should be ordered by Saturday, Nov. 20.
Lights are $5 each. Proceeds from the sale of lights will provide funding for the wreath lighting and future community events by Hyde Park Community Circle and Gihon Valley Hall.
One wreath will be placed in Hyde Park Village at the courthouse and one in North Hyde Park at the hall.
A lighting ceremony will take place inside Gihon Valley Hall Saturday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m., and will remain lit into the month of January.
Masks or proof of vaccination required.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed for people who prefer to attend virtually.
To purchase a light, visit bit.ly/HydeParkLights2021 or download the order form on Facebook. For more information, contact Liz Courtney at 802-851-0448 or gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com.
